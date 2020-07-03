Cost of Clearing Imported Cars in Nigeria (Fairly Used Cars and Trucks)
Below is the cost of clearing imported fairly used cars (Tokunbo) or new cars and trucks in Nigeria via Apapa or Tin-Can Island Ports in Lagos.
Below is the cost of clearing imported fairly used cars (Tokunbo) or new cars and trucks in Nigeria via Apapa or Tin-Can Island Ports in Lagos.
COST OF CLEARING CARS FOR ALL UNDER AGE : N600,000
TOYOTA CAMRY 2008 / 2009 N850,000
TOYOTA COROLLA 2008 / 2009 N750,000
TOYOTA MATRIX 2010 / 2011 N850 / N900,000
TOYOTA AVALON 2012 /2013 N1.1million / N1.2million
HONDA ACCORD / CIVIC 2014 / 2015 N1.4million / 1.5million
NISSAN ALTIMA
SPACE BUS
HONDA ODYSSEY 2005 / 2006 N500,000
TOYOTA SIENNA 2005 / 2006 N500,000
M/BENZ CLS
BMW 5 SERIES
BMW 6 SERIES REFER CUSTOMS VALUATION
BMW 7 SERIES
ETC
LEXUS ES 350 CAR 2006 / 2007 N650,000
AUDI SONATA
AUDI A6 REFER CUSTOMS VALUATION
KIA
TRUCKS/ TRUCK HEAD
1999 (N850) 2000 (N900) 2005 (N950) 2006 (N1M) 2007 (N1.1M) 2008 (N1.2M)
TRUCKS ABOVE 2009 / 2010 AND ABOVE IS REFERRED TO CUSTOM VALUATION
1X20FT CONTAINER FOR CARS
2005 / 2006 ; N500,000
2007 /2008 : N650,000
SUV
2005 / 2006 : N600,000
2007 / 2008 N750,000
2009 / 2010 N850,000 / N900,000
1x 20FT / 1x40FT CONTAINERS GENERAL CARGOES
For cost of clearing 20ft and 40feet containers general cargoes please contact us.
We shall be expecting to see your imported items clearing documents before price can be concluded.
Please come with the following important import documents below that will be needed for Clearing your Imported Cars in Nigeria (Fairly Used Cars and Trucks).
1. Invoice
2. Final invoice
3. Packing list
4. CCVO etc
Also, while writing this article I thought, it will not just be enough to give you information on the possible cost of clearing imported fairly used and trucks at Apapa or Tin-Can island Ports Lagos in Nigeria. So I have included the contact address of a reliable and trusted clearing agent that will make clearing of your imported cars and trucks from the port very- very ease.
Please take your pen and paper to write down the contact address of this Nigeria customs service accredited clearing agent who at both Apapa and Tin-Can island Ports Lagos in Nigeria.
Contact Mr. Ojo via Tel/whatsapp number: +2348037191728
