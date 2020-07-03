Are you here online searching for possible cost of clearing imported cars in Nigeria (Fairly Used Cars and Trucks) via Apapa or Tin-Can Island Ports Lagos? If yes, then please don’t look too far because in this post you will discover a list that contains the Nigeria custom service approved clearing rates plus clearing agent fees for imported Fairly Used Cars and Trucks) in Nigeria ports.

Below is the cost of clearing imported fairly used cars (Tokunbo) or new cars and trucks in Nigeria via Apapa or Tin-Can Island Ports in Lagos.



Cost of Clearing Imported Cars in Nigeria (Fairly Used Cars and Trucks)

COST OF CLEARING CARS FOR ALL UNDER AGE : N600,000

TOYOTA CAMRY 2008 / 2009 N850,000

TOYOTA COROLLA 2008 / 2009 N750,000

TOYOTA MATRIX 2010 / 2011 N850 / N900,000

TOYOTA AVALON 2012 /2013 N1.1million / N1.2million

HONDA ACCORD / CIVIC 2014 / 2015 N1.4million / 1.5million

NISSAN ALTIMA

SPACE BUS

HONDA ODYSSEY 2005 / 2006 N500,000

TOYOTA SIENNA 2005 / 2006 N500,000

M/BENZ CLS

BMW 5 SERIES

BMW 6 SERIES REFER CUSTOMS VALUATION

BMW 7 SERIES

ETC

LEXUS ES 350 CAR 2006 / 2007 N650,000

AUDI SONATA

AUDI A6 REFER CUSTOMS VALUATION

KIA

TRUCKS/ TRUCK HEAD

1999 (N850) 2000 (N900) 2005 (N950) 2006 (N1M) 2007 (N1.1M) 2008 (N1.2M)

TRUCKS ABOVE 2009 / 2010 AND ABOVE IS REFERRED TO CUSTOM VALUATION

1X20FT CONTAINER FOR CARS

2005 / 2006 ; N500,000

2007 /2008 : N650,000

SUV

2005 / 2006 : N600,000

2007 / 2008 N750,000

2009 / 2010 N850,000 / N900,000

1x 20FT / 1x40FT CONTAINERS GENERAL CARGOES

For cost of clearing 20ft and 40feet containers general cargoes please contact us.

We shall be expecting to see your imported items clearing documents before price can be concluded.

Please come with the following important import documents below that will be needed for Clearing your Imported Cars in Nigeria (Fairly Used Cars and Trucks).





1. Invoice

2. Final invoice

3. Packing list

4. CCVO etc

Also, while writing this article I thought, it will not just be enough to give you information on the possible cost of clearing imported fairly used and trucks at Apapa or Tin-Can island Ports Lagos in Nigeria. So I have included the contact address of a reliable and trusted clearing agent that will make clearing of your imported cars and trucks from the port very- very ease.

Please take your pen and paper to write down the contact address of this Nigeria customs service accredited clearing agent who at both Apapa and Tin-Can island Ports Lagos in Nigeria.

