Amazon Boss, Jeff Bezos now Richer than Before Divorce

Amazon has recorded a 4.4 percent surge in its stock value, making Jeff Bezos richer than he was, after his divorce in 2019. The 56-year-old founder and CEO of Amazon is now worth $172 billion according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

In 2019, Bezos finalised his $38billion divorce from his wife, MacKenzie making her the 22nd richest person in the world.

She took 25 percent of his shares, which meant at the time her stake was worth more than $35 billion, according to Forbes.

However, Bezos remained the wealthiest person on the planet after the settlement and his wealth has continued to soar amid the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Comparisun, Bezos is on track to be the world’s first trillionaire by 2026.

The business software comparison site used data collected from the last five years of the Forbes Rich List to calculate the yearly wealth growth rate of the world’s richest billionaires.

Applying this annual growth rate over the coming years, the study concluded that Bezos could become the world’s first trillionaire in 2026 or sooner.

Bezos’ company, Amazon has been doing particularly well in recent months with the increased dema.d for online shopping due to the Coronavirus pandemic. As a result, the company’s share prices have increased.