US buys nearly all stocks of coronavirus drug remdesivir

The United States has bought nearly all the available global supplies for the next three months of anti-viral drug remdesivir, one of two drugs that have proven to be effective against COVID-19. The US Department of Health Services (HHS) announced on Monday it had secured more than 500,000 treatment courses of remdesivir from drugmaker Gilead Sciences for US hospitals until September.

The stocks make up 100 percent of Gilead’s projected production for July and 90 percent each for August and September.

“President [Donald] Trump has struck an amazing deal to ensure Americans have access to the first authorised therapeutic for COVID-19,” HHS Secretary Alex Azar said in a statement.

“To the extent possible, we want to ensure that any American patient who needs remdesivir can get it.”

Remdesivir, which is administered intravenously in hospital, is the first drug to show improvement in COVID-19 patients in formal clinical trials, and new information about its efficacy is being closely watched around the world, as nations battle the coronavirus pandemic.