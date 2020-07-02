PPPRA Increases Price Of Petrol From N140.80 To N143.80 Per Litre

The Federal Government Of Nigeria through the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) has announced a new retail price band for oil marketers across the country.

In a circular dated July 1st, sighted by Igbere TV, the downstream regulator said oil marketers are now expected to sell petrol within the price range of N140.80 and N143.80.

“Please recall the provision for the establishment of a monthly price band within which Petroleum Marketers are expected to sell PMS at the retail stations, based on the existing price regime.

“After a review of the prevailing market fundamentals in the month of June and considering Marketers’ realistic operating costs, as much as practicable, we wish to advise a new PMS pump price of N140.80 to 143.80/Litre for the month of July, 2020,” the circular read in part.