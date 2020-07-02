Nigerian Society Of Engineers Rewards 2020 Best JAMB Candidates With N16M (Pix)

ACADEMIC EXCELLENCE PAYS Agnes and others get 16 Million Naira prize from the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE).

The overall best JAMB student, Egoagwuagwu Agnes Maduafokwa (365) and other 15 high-scoring candidates that want to study Engineering (16 candidates in all) got 1 million naira each from the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) on Tuesday the 30th of June, 2020.

This was made possible by the President of the NSE, Engr. Babagana Mohammed FNSE during the unveiling of the 2020 UTME BEST ENGINEERING CANDIDATES, in Lagos State.

Kudos to the Nigerian Society of Engineers..

Congratulations to the Bright Students.