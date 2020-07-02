I Force Husbands To Watch Me Rape Their Wives During Operation -Arrested Armed Robber

A self-confessed robber and serial rapist, yesterday revealed why he rapes women and maids in the presence of their husbands and bosses.

According to him, it is a punishment for refusing to give him money, during operation.

Rather than showing remorse for his action, the suspect, Adeniyi Ajayi, 27, an ex-convict, begged the Police to kill him, instead of sending him back to prison.

Ajayi, who runs a one-man squad, was arrested by operatives of the Special Anti- Robbery Squad, SARS, in a hotel at Ijora 7-up area of Lagos,Nigeria.

His modus operandi was to break into victims’ homes, ordering them to cooperate with him or risk being killed by other members of his gang whom he claimed had surrounded the building.

When news of his arrest filtered round Sabo and its environ, eight victims, some of who were civil servants and lawyers, stormed SARS office to affirm that he raped them during operation.

Among them were also two female staff of a company in Sabo, who disclosed that he raped them right before their male colleagues, in broad daylight on June 16,20.

During interrogation, he admitted culpability. He said: ” Yes, I rape women whose husbands refused to give me money, and those tried to make things difficult for me during operation.

” I operated alone, with just torchlight. But I would be giving orders to my imaginary gang members, on where to position themselves, just to give the impression that I was not alone.

” The solution to this act is for the Police to waste my life because if they take me to prison, I will come back hardened and I don’t want to keep disturbing Nigerians. It is better they waste my life”.

When asked what he meant by waste his life, he replied, ” they should just kill me to end it all”.