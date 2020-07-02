$8.5 Million Scam : Nwanta Anayoeze Arrested By EFCC

The EFCC Arraigns Alleged Internet Fraud Kingpin For $8.5m Scam The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC Port Harcourt’s zonal office on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 arraigned one Onwuzuruike Ikenna Kingsley (aka Jeff Sikora), a self-styled President/ Chief Executive Officer of United States-based Prime Trust Credit Union Bank before Justice A.T. Mohammed of the Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Nigeria on an eight count charge bordering on conspiracy, impersonation, forgery, possession of proceeds and obtaining money by false pretence to the tune of Eight Million, Five Hundred and Two Thousand Dollars ($8,502,000.00).

The offence contravenes Section 1 (1) (a) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006 and punishable under Section 1 (3) of the same Act.