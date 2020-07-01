TAJBank unveils product

TAJBank has launched TAJXpress to boost financial inclusion.

This includes a digital wallet, *898# USSD code, 360-degree account onboarding through mobile and internet banking platforms in addition to 10,000 agents spread across the Northeast and Northwest.

Its Chief Operating Officer, Hamid Joda, noted: “Currently, statistics on financial inclusion are daunting. In a population of almost 200 million people, financial inclusion rate is around 63.5 per cent which means that tens of millions of Nigerians are not in the financial system.

“This is an urgent mandate for us as an institution. Because for us, this is a clear indicator that in order to achieve an optimal level of financial inclusion in Nigeria, it is imperative that the unbanked and underserved are consistently empowered to further inspire growth and development of our economy.

‘’As such, we have created TAJXpress, a financial inclusion suite leveraging on our innovative technological infrastructure to ensure deployment of our financial inclusion service across all states within our catchment area.”

The Chief Marketing Officer, Sherif Idi, noted the several peculiarities of the financial ecosystem and environment.

“Progress has been slow in improving financial inclusion and this has been bedevilled by several challenges, such as poor infrastructural challenges, and low literacy rate.

Carefully considering these peculiarities, we have decided to implement this initiative and serve our customers in areas which may have hitherto not enjoyed or may not be able to enjoy our products and services.’’

‘Of course, the attendant benefits are obvious as this provides easy and convenient access to financial services and products for our customers and seamless access to bespoke products that fit the needs of the target market.”