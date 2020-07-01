‘NPA has no Secret Account with Us’ – Unity Bank

Unity Bank Plc has refuted the claim by a certain whistle blower that the Nigerian Ports Authority operated a secret account containing $1bn with the bank.

The bank, in a statement on Tuesday, said, “We hereby state categorically that the said claim is false, baseless and lacking in merit whatsoever.

“The clarification has become necessary following certain online reports citing the whistleblower’s petition to President Muhammadu Buhari.

“As a responsible organisation conducting its business with utmost professionalism and due regard for all extant regulatory and statutory requirements, the bank’s banking relationship with the NPA is without any blemish.”

The bank advised the general public to ignore the entirety of the report, which it said was concocted deliberately for mischief.

