Nigeria Government may force DSTV to Charge per View

The Federal Government of Nigeria has disclosed plans to force the Digital Satellite Television, owned by MultiChoice, a South Africa-based cable service provider, to provide pay-per-view options to Nigerian subscribers. The government also said it has amended Nigeria broadcasting code to prevent DSTV from monopolising its channels and contents.

This is just as the House of Representatives ordered the Nigerian Broadcasting Commission to ask DSTV to reverse its subscription rates introduced on June 1, 2020.

The House has been probing DSTV for allegedly cheating its Nigerian subscribers by restricting them to prepaid plans..

