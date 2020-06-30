Rob Kardashian shows off impressive Weight Loss as he makes rare appearance at Khloe’s 36th birthday party

Rob Kardashian made a rare appearance as he attended his sister Khloe Kardashian‘s 36th birthday party on Sunday.

The 33-year-old former reality star, who hasn’t been seen in public for a long time showed off a much more slimmed-down physique in a black sweatsuit including Chrome Hearts hoodie and a baseball cap.

The father of one was pictured all smiles as he posed for photos with his famous sisters Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, and Kendall at the ‘family only’ event.

He was also pictured with her sister Kourtney’s ex-Scott Disick and Khloe Kardashian’s ex Tristan Thompson.