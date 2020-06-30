EFCC arrests CashNation boss ‘Kashy’ for alleged internet fraud

Babatunde Oyerinde Abidoun a.k.a. Kashy, said to be the owner of a record label ‘CashNation Ent. Ltd’ has been arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over his alleged involvement in internet fraud.

The suspect who shuttles between Nigeria and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and allegedly uses the proceeds of his fraudulent activities to fund his lavish lifestyle, was arrested at his residence in Lekki Conservative Estate in Lagos following intelligence gathered overtime about his suspicious lifestyle.

According to the anti-graft agency, investigations linked his fraudulent activities to his domestic staff, Thomas Aliu Akwu who confessed to having different accounts domiciled in UBA, Ecobank, GTB, Zenith Bank and FCMB and also receiving money for his boss through the accounts.