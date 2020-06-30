Dr. Dre’s wife Nicole Young files for divorce after 24 years of marriage

Dr. Dre’s wife, Nicole Young, has officially filed for divorce from the hip-hop mogul after 24 years of marriage.

According to legal documents, filed in Los Angeles County Court, Nicole Young filed documents to end the couple’s marriage citing ‘irreconcilable difference.Sources told TMZ that Dre, 55, and Young, 50, do not have a prenuptial agreement and that he is worth around $800 million.

Young is said to be seeking spousal support and is being represented by celebrity attorney, Samantha Spector in the divorce. Young is also a lawyer herself and she was previously married to NBA star, Sedale Threatt.

The estranged couple, who both got married on May 25, 1996, have two adult children together: son Truice and daughter Truly.

In all, the iconic producer has six children, four sons, and two daughters by five different women. One of his sons called Andre Young Jr is late.