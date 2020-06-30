CAC set to Issue Certificates of Incorporation with Tax Numbers

Information reaching us has it that the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) says certificates of registration of business and non-business entities will be issued with Tax Identification Numbers.

The Commission in a statement on Monday said the development conformed with the Ease of Doing Business Initiative being promoted by the Federal Government.

It explained that customers won’t need to apply separately for tax numbers from the Federal Inland Revenue Service.

The statement read, “This is to inform our dear esteemed customers that as part of the Ease of Doing Business Initiative, Certificates of Incorporation of Companies registered under Part A of CAMA will henceforth carry Tax Identification Numbers issued by the Federal Inland Revenue Service.

“This has dispensed the need for companies to apply for the issuance of Tax Identification Numbers from the FIRS after incorporation.”