Lagos State pays N93m death insurance claims

The Lagos State Government has said it paid insurance benefits worth N93m to relatives of deceased civil servants in three months.

This was disclosed in its report, titled ‘Towards a greater Lagos.’

According to the report, Lagos presented insurance death benefits of N93m to 35 direct beneficiaries of deceased civil servants between December 2019 and March 2020.

“Mr Governor approved the reinstatement of the global insurance package for year 2020/2021 insurance year,” it said.

The state government also disclosed that it had commenced the issuance of identity cards to retirees, and enlightened them on the need to enrol for the health insurance scheme as well as enjoy free rides on government mass transit buses and ferry.

It added that it initiated and perfected electronic archiving record of payments and retirees’ viral documents for preservation.

