How I Made History With ‘The Unstoppable’ Album 10 Years Ago – Tuface Idibia
Top Nigeria singer, Innocent Idibia also known as Tuface, has revealed how he made music history with his 2010 album, The Unstoppable: International Edition by selling the CDs for N1000 which had never been done in the Nigerian music industry.The 44-year-old, who was formerly known by the stage name, 2Face Idibia, stated this on Saturday when he shared a post to mark the 10th anniversary of the album on Instagram.
“The Unstoppable International Edition is 10 years. Before then everyone was skeptical about selling a music CD for 1000 Naira, but we were confident of the music, took the gamble and history was made…,” he wrote.
The Unstoppable International Edition is 10 Years. Before then everyone was sceptical about selling a music CD for 1000 Naira, but we were confident of the music, took the gamble and history was made. Its a special album for me and i know you are still enjoying it 10 years later. I want to thank everyone that contributed to the success of this album. @efeomorogbe @don_anifite @itz_jaysleeky @yinkaobebe @ibayoomisore @phenom_9ja @MI_Abaga @cartier @cobhamsAsuquo @omawonder @kingcartiair and not forgetting @ehi.benzy she killed ‘Free’ that year. Thanks to all the award bodies that recognized the project, Hip TV, Soundcity and MTV MAMA #TheUnstoppable #TheUnstoppableIntlEditionIs10
