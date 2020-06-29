Checkout Story Of 1st Black Man, George McLaurin Who Got Admitted To America University But Forced To Sit Alone – Photo

The black man below is George W. McLaurin, the first black man to be admitted to the University of Oklahoma in 1948. He was forced to sit in a corner far from his white classmates. But up to date his name remains on the honour roll as one of the three best students of the university.

Determined to access higher education, George W. McLaurin became the first African-American to attend the University of Oklahoma. Initially, the university denied him entry to its graduate program in education, citing the segregation statute, which made it a misdemeanor to operate a school in which both blacks and whites were taught. He applied and was accepted into the University of Oklahoma in 1948 due to the Supreme Court trial of McLaurin v. Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education.

Racism has been on for a long time!!!