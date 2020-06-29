Breaking News: Court Strikes Out Certificate Forgery Case Aagainst Governor Obaseki

Breaking news just reaching us has it that a lawsuit filed against Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has been struck out by a Federal High Court in Abuja, Nigeria. The suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/553/2020 had accused Obaseki of certificate forgery with the plaintiffs listed as Edobor Williams, Ugbesia Abudu Godwin and Amedu Dauda Anakhu.

They had labelled the certificate of Bachelor of Arts (B.A.) in Classical Studies which Obaseki bagged at the University of Ibadan as a forgery.

They also said that section 182(1)(i) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) doesn’t support the certificate.

Their suit asked the court to label Godwin Obaseki as “not qualified to run or seek election to the office of the governor of Edo State”.

The case was, however, today struck out by Justice Anwuli Chiekere following the absence of the plaintiffs and the defendant.