Nigerians Condemn FBI For Focusing On 6 Nigerians On The Wanted List (photos)

Nigerians have taken to Twitter to blast the FBI for a tweet where the bureau focused on the 6 Nigerians wanted for scam on a list where there are more numbers of suspects from other nationalities. The FBI shared photos of the 6 Nigerian fugitives on their wanted list and tweeted on Friday: “Help the #FBI find ?six Nigerian nationals wanted for their involvement in ?

Business? email ?compromise (BEC) schemes resulting in over $6 ?million in losses. Read more about each defendant and submit tips at http://tips.fbi.gov.

#FugitiveFriday.”

However, on the full wanted list, there are 20 Asians, 39 Arabs, 16 Russians and more. The FBI did not mention the other scammers and their nationality, even though they have a larger number, instead they focused on the 6 Nigerian scammers and this angered people.

Nigerians took to Twitter to blast the FBI for continuing to further the stereotype that only Nigerians are fraudsters, whereas people from other nationalities do worse.

Some pointed out that people wouldn’t even know that there are fraudsters from other nationalities involved if they do not click the link to read further.

Meanwhile, people who didn’t click the link to see the full list are already calling out Nigerians for fraud. As a result, 6 Nigerians is currently trending on Twitter.

Racism at its peak. This list has:

39 men of Arab origin

16 Russians,

20 Chinese/Southeast Asian guys

6 Nigerians. But racist FBI has chosen the only 6 Nigerians as the poster boys for this crime. Criminals are in every nation of the world but the moment you are black….. — Tosin Olugbenga (@TosinOlugbenga) June 27, 2020

https://mobile.twitter.com/search??s=tren&p=c&q=%226%20Nigerians%22