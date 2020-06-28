More Pipes Arrives Kaduna Ahead Of The $2.8bn AKK Gas Pipelines Project Ground Breaking – Photo

The Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) pipeline is a 614km-long natural gas pipeline currently being developed by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC). The pipes are set to be laid between Ajaokuta and Kano in Nigeria and forms phase one of the Trans-Nigeria Gas Pipeline (TNGP) project.

The pipeline project is being implemented via a build and transfer (BT) public-private partnership (PPP) model, which involves the contractor providing 100% of the funding.

The pipeline will cost an estimated $2.8bn and ground breaking ceremony is scheduled for tuesday 30th June.

The project will result in the establishment of a connecting pipeline network between the eastern, western and northern regions of Nigeria.

It also aims to create a steady and guaranteed gas supply network between the northern and southern parts of Nigeria by utilising the country’s widely available gas resources.

NNPC originally announced tenders for the development of the AKK pipeline in July 2013.

A project proposal was submitted to the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) in June 2017.

The PPP compliance certificate was issued in July 2017 along with the approval of the feasibility study. The Federal Executive Council (FEC) granted approval for the project in December 2017.