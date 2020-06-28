Actress Regina Daniels Dances At Her Baby Shower – VIDEO

A family member has called Regina Daniels “Mama Ejima” while she was dancing during her baby shower, a hint that she may be expecting twin babies. The videos from her baby shower event has found its way to the internet and it’s all shades of royalty.

In the video, Regina Daniels could be seen dancing very excitedly as she makes her way to the dancing stage in company of family and friends while the Master of Ceremony kept raining praises on her.

While the Nollywood screen diva Regina Daniels was dancing super excitedly, a loud and clear voice hailed her “Mama Ejima“.

“Mama Ejima” in Igbo language means “Mother of Twins“. This is a hint that the billionaire’s wife may be expecting twins.

All fingers are crossed as the teen actress is set to put to bed pretty soon.

Watch video of Regina Daniels below