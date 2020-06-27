Watch Fishermen Trying To Catch Dolphins Migrating Through Dolphin Estate, Lagos – video

Dolphin estate is a popular residential estate in Lagos located by the sea . It is so named because it was a major route for dolphins migrating to the south African coast. The water was shallow enough for people to go in and pet the dolphins. The Dolphins stopped coming because they were hunted. The recent lockdown which resulted in less ships and boats on the sea probably made them think its safe again but alas, they are still being hunted by these men recording the video.

You can hear the men directing someone to throw in a net. One of them said he would jump in and catch a dolphin with his bare hands. Why would anyone want to kill a dolphin? For food or what? Why can we learn to protect nature and its gifts to us?

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW