UN Condemns Video of Couple Reportedly Having Sex Inside its Official Car

The United Nations (UN) says it has launched an investigation into a viral video showing a couple apparently having sex in one of its official cars in Israel. Spokesman of the Secretary-General, Mr Stephane Dujarric, told UN correspondents in New York that the organisation was “shocked and deeply disturbed” by the footage.

Dujarric confirmed that the video featured a 4×4 vehicle, containing personnel “likely assigned to the UN Truce Supervision Organisation (UNTSO)”.

The short video shows a woman in a red dress straddling a man in the back seat of the white SUV bearing the “UN” inscription.

With them in the moving vehicle are the driver and a bald-head man sitting on the passenger side in front.

Media reports say the footage was recorded on HaYarkon Street, a major thoroughfare in Tel Aviv, the Israeli capital, although the UN said its authenticity had not been confirmed.

Dujarric said: “We are shocked and deeply disturbed by what is seen on the video.

“The behaviour seen in it is abhorrent and goes against everything that we stand for and have been working to achieve in terms of fighting misconduct by UN staff.

“We became aware of the video a little bit more than two days ago and our colleagues in the Office of Internal Oversight Services (OIOS) were immediately activated.

“Their investigation I know is moving very quickly. We know the location of the incident and the identification of individuals in the video, who are likely assigned to the UNTSO, is close to being completed.

“As part of the UN’s commitment to transparency, the UN will provide updates on the conclusion of the investigation, and any further action.”