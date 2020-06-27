Queen Elizabeth Commonwealth Scholarship At University Of Pretoria 2021 – Apply Here
The Queen Elizabeth Commonwealth Scholarships is providing unique opportunities to study for a Master’s in leading universities in low and middle-income countries throughout the Commonwealth.
You will also benefit from the following allowances:
- Fully-funded tuition fees
- Living expenses allowance for duration of award
- Return economy flights to host country
- One-off arrival allowance
- Research support grant
Application Deadline: 9th July 2020
Eligible Countries: Commonwealth Countries
Type: Masters
Number of Awards: Not specified
Duration of Award: 2 years
Eligible Field(s): The University of Pretoria will be hosting awards in the following disciplines:
• Medicine, health and life sciences
• Physical sciences, engineering and mathematics
• Social sciences
• Arts and Humanities
Eligibility:
- Applicants must be a citizen of (or hold refugee status in) a Commonwealth country other than the country hosting the award.
- Applicants must have completed an undergraduate degree at a 2:1 equivalent level
- Applicants must be proficient in English Language
Application Process: Make sure that you have the following documentation to upload to your application:
• High school certificate
• Undergraduate transcript (and graduation certificate)
• Two references – preferably academic
• Scan of passport or national ID card
• Proof of English language ability if English is not your first language
Complete a QECS at the University of Pretoria by completing an online application form.
Submit a separate application to the university for admission to your chosen course – for any queries on the university application process please visit UP’s website to find the contact details of the relevant faculty.
Visit The Official Website For More Information
