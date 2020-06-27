Queen Elizabeth Commonwealth Scholarship At University Of Pretoria 2021 – Apply Here

The Queen Elizabeth Commonwealth Scholarships is providing unique opportunities to study for a Master’s in leading universities in low and middle-income countries throughout the Commonwealth.

Through a Queen Elizabeth Commonwealth Scholarship you will be supported to develop your knowledge and skills within your academic field, and learn how to apply this so you can create solutions to global challenges.

You will also benefit from the following allowances:

Fully-funded tuition fees

Living expenses allowance for duration of award

Return economy flights to host country

One-off arrival allowance

Research support grant

Application Deadline: 9th July 2020

Eligible Countries: Commonwealth Countries

Type: Masters

Number of Awards: Not specified

Duration of Award: 2 years

Eligible Field(s): The University of Pretoria will be hosting awards in the following disciplines:

• Medicine, health and life sciences

• Physical sciences, engineering and mathematics

• Social sciences

• Arts and Humanities

Eligibility:

Applicants must be a citizen of (or hold refugee status in) a Commonwealth country other than the country hosting the award.

Applicants must have completed an undergraduate degree at a 2:1 equivalent level

Applicants must be proficient in English Language

Application Process: Make sure that you have the following documentation to upload to your application:

• High school certificate

• Undergraduate transcript (and graduation certificate)

• Two references – preferably academic

• Scan of passport or national ID card

• Proof of English language ability if English is not your first language

Complete a QECS at the University of Pretoria by completing an online application form.

Submit a separate application to the university for admission to your chosen course – for any queries on the university application process please visit UP’s website to find the contact details of the relevant faculty.

Visit The Official Website For More Information