2020 International Excellence Tuition Award At Concordia University – Canada ( Apply HereI

The International Excellence Tuition Award is provided to help students gain level education at the Concordia university Canada by covering their tuition fees. The scholarship is designed to recognize students’ efforts and excellence in learning.

Application Deadline: September 1, 2020

Eligible Countries: International

Type: Undergraduate

Value of Award: $39,280

Number of Awards: Not Known

Eligibility:

Applicants must be international students

Applicants must have applied for an undergraduate degree course in any field at Concordia University.

Applicants must have a high school diploma to get admission to an undergraduate degree program at the university.

Application Process: Only after applying for an approved course at the university, all candidates will be eligible for this application scheme.

