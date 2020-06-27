2020 International Excellence Tuition Award At Concordia University – Canada ( Apply HereI
The International Excellence Tuition Award is provided to help students gain level education at the Concordia university Canada by covering their tuition fees. The scholarship is designed to recognize students’ efforts and excellence in learning.
Application Deadline: September 1, 2020
Eligible Countries: International
Type: Undergraduate
Value of Award: $39,280
Number of Awards: Not Known
Eligibility:
- Applicants must be international students
- Applicants must have applied for an undergraduate degree course in any field at Concordia University.
- Applicants must have a high school diploma to get admission to an undergraduate degree program at the university.
Application Process: Only after applying for an approved course at the university, all candidates will be eligible for this application scheme.
Visit The Official Website For More Information
22 / 100
Powered by Rank Math SEOSEO Score
Leave a Reply