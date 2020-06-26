Woman pregnant with stepson’s baby after ditching his dad shows off ultrasound

A popular social media influencer who ran away with her husband’s eldest son has shared the first ultrasound image of their baby. Marina Balmasheva hit the headlines after ditching her husband and hooking up with Vladimir ‘Voya’ Shavyrin, who she had been stepmother to since he was seven years old.

Earlier this month, Marina, 35, who became popular online when she lost a whopping eight stone, announced that the loved-up pair were going to have a baby.



Along with 20-year-old Voya, she shared an image of their tiny tot just eight weeks into her pregnancy.





Marina shared the news and an image from her scan with her 432,000 followers.



She said: “It seems we got the time a bit wrong and I’m actually 8 weeks and 3-4 days.



“We are 18mm from the head to the bottom.



“In the photo, the head is lower and the tummy is higher.



“It already looks like a person.”



The relationship between Marina and Voya bloomed after he returned home on a break from university when he was 19.



Revealing the relationship earlier this year, she posted a picture of herself aged 22 with Voya when he was aged just seven.



He helped his stepmother in the kitchen and with looking after her five adopted children she had been raising with ex-husband Alexey Shavyrin.



And she said the pair later fell in love.



Her former husband Alexey said: “She seduced my son, Vova is not capable of that.



“He had not had a girlfriend before her.



“They were not shy to have s.e.x while I was at home.

“I would have forgiven her cheating, if it wasn’t my son.”



He claimed: “She was running to my son’s bed from our bedroom when I was sleeping.



After that she was coming back and lying in bed with me as if nothing had happened



“When I found out about everything, I demanded a divorce.”