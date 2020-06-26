Michael Jackson’s daughter Paris shares rare footage of him 11 years on from death – VIDEO

Michael Jackson ‘s 22-year-old daughter Paris has paid tribute to the King of Pop with unseen video footage to mark 11 years since his death. The Billie Jean and Thriller hit maker died in 2009 after suffering a fatal heart attack at a Los Angeles hospital.



And, 11 years on, Michael’s only daughter and the eldest of his three children, Paris Jackson, has released brand new footage of the singer from their home life.

The video also features her very own music, which is part of a trailer for her new reality series Unfiltered: Paris Jackson And Gabriel Glenn – set to debut on Facebook Watch next week, June 30.



Michael is briefly seen chatting to his daughter at their family mansion in the trailer.



Conspiracy theories have previously suggested that Michael is not the biological father of his three children, but the Smooth Criminal singer always insisted he was.



He also has two sons, Michael Joseph Jr, 23, and Prince, 18.



Paris and Michael Jr were born to mother Debbie Rowe.