Meet This Unique Nigerian Family With All the Six Children Being Lawyers (Photos)

June 26, 2020   Education

Dreams Really Don’t Die!.This is story is about how A grandfather’s wish came to pass via his grandchildren who are all lawyers.

According to @ ifeomawilliams who shared the story wrote:

Permit me to take your minds of COVID for a while as I introduce “my learned siblings” to you. My grandfather always wanted to be a lawyer, but ended up an accountant; infact, accountant general of the Midwest at a point. My mother’s dream of becoming a lawyer was also thwarted by the Nigerian Civil War. Alas! 6 of his grandchildren became lawyers, with yours truly, leading the pack!

Some lovely photos below:

