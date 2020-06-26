Meet This Unique Nigerian Family With All the Six Children Being Lawyers (Photos)

Dreams Really Don’t Die!. This is story is about how A grandfather’s wish came to pass via his grandchildren who are all lawyers.

Permit me to take your minds of COVID for a while as I introduce “my learned siblings” to you. My grandfather always wanted to be a lawyer, but ended up an accountant; infact, accountant general of the Midwest at a point. My mother’s dream of becoming a lawyer was also thwarted by the Nigerian Civil War. Alas! 6 of his grandchildren became lawyers, with yours truly, leading the pack!

