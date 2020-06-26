Man Returns A Cartorn Of Indomie With N1.8M In Imo State

Mr Chidiebere Of Imo State,Nigeria Returns A Cartoon Of Indomie With N1.8M A Man Of Integrity…

A man identified as Mr Chidiebere Ogbonna has returned 1.8 million naira which he found in a carton of indomie noodles he purchased in Owerri, Imo State,Nigeria.

According to the Story, the carton was partially filled with noodles coupled with some bundles of N1000 notes.

When asked why he returned the cash despite the hardship affecting the country at the moment, he said the money was not his, so there was no reason for him to keep it.

The owner of the business who could not hold back his joy, thanked him and told him to come back and collect a carton of indomie whenever he needs it till December.

Please let’s celebrate this man today, am really proud of him.

Will you return the money if you were the one??