Lady Calls Woman To Hurl Insults At Her, Vows To Continue Sleeping With Her Husband – VIDEO

June 26, 2020   Entertainment

The video of a side chic insulting a Nigerian married woman has gone viral.In the 44 seconds video, the side chic who is a single mum and hails from Delta state, called the married woman to hurl insults at her and also “educate” the married woman on how she can sexually satisfy her husband.In the video, the side chic vowed to never leave the married man alone.

 

Watch video below

