Livestock Feeds plc appoints new director

Livestock Feeds Plc has appointed Adebolanle Badejo as a non-executive director on the company’s board.

The company, in a notice filed with the Nigerian Stock Exchange, said Badejo would replace Omolara Elemide who resigned from the board in December 2019.

According to the company, Badejo is an investment professional with experience spanning mergers and acquisitions, investing and portfolio management.

It said, “He currently serves as an investment executive at UAC of Nigeria Plc where he is responsible for managing the group’s interests in the food and beverage sectors.

“He serves as a non-executive director at UAC Foods Limited and UAC Restaurants Limited.

“He is also a Principal at Themsis Capital Management, an active investment company focused on concentrating capital, talent and expertise on long-term, high potential opportunities in Africa.” – punch