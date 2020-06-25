Kendall Jenner’s pin-up transformation as she ditches underwear in 50s-inspired shoot

Kendall Jenner has transformed herself into a Hollywood pin-up girl for her latest photoshoot.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, 24, left little to the imagination in her long-awaited collaboration with younger sister Kylie Jenner, 22.

Supermodel Kendall decided to ditch her underwear in the eye-catching snaps, which sees her channel vintage Hollywood glamour.



The brunette bombshell showcased her enviable figure in a minuscule beige crop top and and cinched in her already impossibly tiny waist in a matching nude high-waisted garter belt.





Kenny finished off the glamorous look with a killer pair of Perspex stilettos.





Her wavy locks and bright red lips are reminiscent of the Old Hollywood screen goddess Rita Hayworth – which didn’t go unnoticed by fans.



Taking to the comments to share their thought’s on Kendall’s new look, admirers insisted that she was ‘born in the wrong generation’.



“Wow! Kendall Jenner looks absolutely amazing as a 50’s pinup girl. That girl was born in the wrong generation,” shared a besotted follower.

“Just when I thought she couldn’t get any hotter. Oh my God, she’s the spitting image of Rita Hayworth,” another gushed.



A third added: “I had to do a double-take! Genuinely thought this was a photo from back in the day.”



“God she is so remarkably sexy without even trying!” commented a fourth.

