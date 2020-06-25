Ikeja Electric plc meters over 120,000 households

Ikeja Electric Plc (IE), said it has metered over 120,000 households between 2018 and June 2020, in line with its commitment to bridging its metering gap.

Spokesman for the distribution company (DisCo), Felix Ofulue, said to achieve the mandate of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), to bridge the metering gap and reduce the incidence of estimated billing, Ikeja Electric doubled its efforts to realize its objective of metering all its customers in the shortest possible time.

“The company plans to meter another 400,000 customers over the next two years. Apart from eradicating estimated billing, Ikeja Electric’s metering programme has also provided jobs, directly and indirectly, for thousands of Lagosians and Nigerians in general, particularly during the lockdown,” he said in a statement.

According to him, metering of its customers under the Meter Asset Provider (MAP) scheme is ongoing, despite logistical challenges emanating from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The DisCo also said it has metered maximum demand customers in the network and conducts period recertification of the meters in line with Regulatory procedures.

“In addition to consumer metering, Ikeja Electric has also metered all the 33kv /11kv feeders from the injection stations ensuring energy accountability across its delivery points. In addition, the local distribution transformers have also been metered up to 100% while the metering of newly installed transformers after completion of the project is ongoing,” he was quoted.

Ofulue urged customers who are yet to apply for meters to take advantage of the MAP scheme and apply through its portal using their Ikeja Electric’s account number on the bill to log into the portal and update their KYC (Know Your Customer) details.

Furthermore, he said the DisCo has set up a debt resolution panel in the Six Business Units to address complaints on outstanding bills and other related issues to ensure reconciliation while customers are processing the application for meter.

With regards to payment for meters, he said: “customers must always pay into the designated bank account provided by the MAP and they must always include their Application Reference Number (ARN) when making these payments.”

Similarly, he also explained that with the upward review of meter prices by NERC, the new price for Single-Phase meter is now N48,263.37, while Three-Phase is now N89,069.33. All prices are inclusive of VAT and became effective from June 1, 2020.

However, customers who have paid before June 1, 2020 under the MAP scheme, but yet to be metered should forward their payment evidence stating Account Name, Application Reference Number (ARN) and IE Account Number to its finance department. Ofulue advised customers not to pay or give money to either Ikeja Electric staff or MAP for meter and installation. Rather, they should send an email to its customer care.