Black boy turned away from Baltimore Restaurant over Clothing as White child dines in similar top – VIDEO

A furious mother has posted a video online after her black son was denied entry to a restaurant because of how he dressed – as a white boy enjoyed a meal wearing similar clothing.

Baltimore eatery Ouzo Bay have apologised and suspended its manager after the family were denied service.



Angry Marcia Grant took to Facebook to share footage taken in Dallas on Monday.



Staff told her the nine-year-old’s outfit wasn’t suitable as they were turned away at the door.





But in the video, she shows a white boy dining in almost identical clothes yards away.



Her son is seen wearing wearing shorts, trainers and an Air Jordan T-shirt as they stand at the front of the queue to get in.



She can be heard saying: “They’re telling me my kid can’t eat here because he’s wearing athletic wear, but there’s kids out there with tennis shoes on?”



The employee replies “Unfortunately, that’s my boss”.



The parent then demands to speak with the manager.



He tells her: “Unfortunately we do have a dress code, if you have some non-athletic shorts?”



Then she bites back, panning the camera to the white child who is sitting on the patio.



“But that white kid out there can eat here with his tennis shoes on and his athletic shirt?”



She is told by the manager that they “allow tennis shoes, but not athletic shirts or shorts”.



“You’re telling me that’s not an athletic shirt?’ Mrs Grant replies.



The boss adds: “The t-shirt that that kid was wearing, we don’t consider that to be an athletic t-shirt.”



Sharing the video on Facebook, she writes: “I have faced racism time and time again, but it’s hard AF, when you have to see your child (9yo) upset because he knows he’s being treated different that a white child!!!”



Atlas Restaurant Group, which owns Ouzo Bay, said they are ‘incredibly disturbed’ by the incident.



The manager was placed on ‘indefinite leave’ according to a statement.



“This should have never happened,” they said.



“We sincerely apologize to Marcia Grant, her son and everyone impacted by this painful incident. This situation does not represent who or what Atlas stands for.”



Atlas also said the dress code wasn’t ‘intended to be discriminatory.’