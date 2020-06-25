BBN star, Cee-C’s Involved In Car Accident after brake Fails in Enugu – VIDEO

BBN star, Cee-C’s car brake allegedly failed today in Enugu state,Nigeria.



The car the ex-reality star was driving is believed to have ran into a building with many crying out for help.

In the video, the star was seen running around in confusion as people gathered round her car screaming.



As she made to go to the entrance of the house to see the damage, she fell and someone helped her up.



A message circulating online believed to be between her brother and a social media user, states the the ex-reality star is okay and the accident was nothing ‘serious’.



A twitter user also asked that she and her victim be prayed for.