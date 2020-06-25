Armed Robber kills colleague during operation in Ondo

It was a bizarre scene in Okitipupa, headquarters of Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo State, Nigeria yesterday when an armed robber killed his colleague during a robbery operation.



The armed robbery suspect was shot dead by his colleague while they were fleeing a robbery scene

Eyewitnesses said the the incident happened when two gunmen attacked a Point of Sale (POS) centre in Okitipupa after arriving on a motorcycle.



After carrying out the operation, the attendant at the POS centre alerted residents of the area as the robbers tried to escape. The alarm made residents in the area give the robbers a hot pursuit.



One of the suspects on noticing the crowd chasing them shot into the air to scare off the mob but was said to have accidentally shot his colleague on the head.



The eyewitnesses said policemen from the Okitipupa Police Division later arrived at the scene and recovered from the deceased two guns and a bag snatched from the POS operator even as the fleeing colleague was later apprehended.



Ondo State police spokesman, ASP Tee-Leo Ikoro, confirmed the incident and said it was nemesis that caught up with the robbers.



Meanwhile, the body of the robber has been deposited at the state hospital’s morgue in Okitipupa by the police.



