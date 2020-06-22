Woman Exposes her man Abroad after Discovering he has a Wife in Nigeria – VIDEO

A Nigerian singer, Osemwengie Rejoice who is based abroad has exposed her man on Facebook live after discovering he has a family in Nigeria and he hid it from her because he wanted papers.

In the Facebook live video, the young lady prevented her man from entering her house. She went on to tell viewers that the man lied to her that he loves her because she is a citizen and he wanted papers, then he impregnated her and they moved in together.

The lady said the man became after he moved in with her.

She said the man always beat her and the reason why he hasn’t beaten her yet is because they are on Facebook Live.

She also claimed that the man tries to prevent her from talking to her people.

“If I dey talk to me sister, he go bring quarrel come, if I dey talk to my producer, he go bring quarrel come. If I dey talk to my people, he’ll say ‘I go dagger you’,” she revealed.

The lady said the man denied having a child before they began dating and kept his Nigerian family away from her.

In the video, she asked him to leave her house and threatened to call the police as he begged for forgiveness and stated that he has nowhere else to go.

Watch the video below.