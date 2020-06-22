Read The Emotional Father’s Day Message Wizkid’s Babymama Jada P, Wrote For Him

Jada Pollock, the 3rd babymama of Nigerian singer, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun aka Wizkid has taken out time to celebrate him on Father’s Day. Taking to her Instagram page, Jada P, as she’s fondly called, shared heartwarming message to Wizkid, telling him how amazing he is.

She said she could write a whole paragraph for him to express her gratitude. She appreciated him for being everything and more to her and their child, Zion.

She wrote;

“I would write a whole paragraph but you already know how the ting is set! “THANK YOOOOU” for being everything & more! Happy fathers day Ayo”