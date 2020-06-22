Lionel Messi Shows Off Scars From Sevilla Star Carlos’s Horror Challenge In Training

Lionel Messi has returned to training ahead of Barcelona‘s game at home to Athletic Bilbao, with the Argentina star sporting some visible scars on his leg. Messi was the victim of a rash challenge from Sevilla defender Diego Carlos in Barcelona’s previous game.

Throughout the game, which ended 0-0, Messi often clashed with Carlos and pushed him to the ground at one stage after the Sevilla player fouled Luis Suarez.

Sevilla had a chance to secure all three points in the closing stages of the game, but Sergio Reguilon, who is on loan from Real Madrid, saw his shot saved.

Barcelona are currently three points clear of Real Madrid at the top of La Liga, although Real have a game in hand.

Quique Setien’s side will be determined to return to winning ways when they take on Bilbao, who are in ninth place in La Liga.

Although Messi was unable to find the net against Sevilla, he is, rather unsurprisingly, leading the race for the La Liga golden boot with 21 strikes so far this campaign.

Messi is currently five goals ahead of his closest challenger, Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema.