I Have Lost Interest in Sex at 70 – Charly Boy

Charles Oputa, better known as Charly Boy, is one Nigerian whose name won’t be easily forgotten. Thanks to his early days in the entertainment industry.

The maverick entertainer, popularly known as ‘’Area fada’’ who turned 70 on June 19, 2020, was celebrated by friends and well-wishers from all walks of life through videos and birthday shout out on social media.

”Speaking with Sunday Scoop, Charly Boy, said that he doesn’t feel 70. He said, ‘’My own things are done in a reverse way and so is it in my heart and in my head. Age is just a number and in the past, I’ve heard people saying I’m between 40-60 years but any age is good for me. I feel like a 30-year-old. I tell people that I’m on a vampire medication. I also try to tell people that my mother is an original witch (I don’t mean the blood-sucking types,) I mean people that are highly spiritual and have a keen foresight.



”My mother saw me coming and was always supporting me from the rest. She wanted me to understand what my father wanted from me. I was a rebellious child and didn’t think that my father loved me but it was my mother that encouraged me. My father was always flogging me, I was brought up under strict discipline and that helped to shape how I’m living life. I owe it all to the great teacher, Justice Chukwudifu Oputa because all the things that he taught me never left me.



”So, at 70, I feel young and blessed especially with the love and well-wishes that were sent to me on my birthday. You know I can’t even remember some of the good deeds that people say I did. But these testimonies have inspired me to keep being me and enjoying my life.”



Charly Boy also revealed that he didn’t know he was going to be around till 70 adding that sex is no longer a game.



”At 70 I don’t have sex again, my hard-on is not as strong as before. Note that my manhood is still working but I have lost interest in sex. For example for the past four years, I have not ridden a power bike, I remember a time when I had 15 power bikes, now I only drive scooter bike. Everything in life is a phase. That is why one should continue to evolve because the world is changing. I didn’t know that I would be known when I was younger, I was only busy playing with my friends, I didn’t even know that I would be around till 70.



‘’I just want to be able to do as much as I can squeeze into my life. I have dreams that I have not touched because of the environment.’’