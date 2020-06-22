Femi Kayode Promise Boy Free sponsorship to University and N250,000 after Watching him Sing – VIDEO

Lawyer and Ex-Minister, Femi Fani Kayode has promised to sponsor a young boy till his University level, with additional N250,000 cash. FFK revealed this through his Twitter account @realFFK, after he watched an emotional video of the boy praising God in the Igbo dialect with a melodious voice.

He was moved to help the young boy, so he requested for contact information of the boy via Twitter.

“Again listen to him here. I simply cannot believe that this young boy has such an extraordinary voice and that he is singing such beautiful songs of praise to the Lord. Does anyone know his name and can anyone trace him? He is singing in Igbo so I assume he is in the south- east”

“…Once I can confirm his identity and reach his family I will send 250,000 to him and pay for his school fees right up until university level. I urge others to help him too. This talented, gifted and blessed child should NOT be hawking and selling things in the streets.

I wish I knew what state he comes from and who his Governor is. Such talent must not be wasted. For the first time in days I have something to smile and be happy about. Despite his circumstances this boy is still praising God in such a beautiful way.

He has brought tears of joy to my eyes. The Lord is faithful and He will never abandon or forsake this little boy that sings songs of praises to him”

Watch the video below;