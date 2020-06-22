British Superbike Rider Ben Godfrey Dies in Tragic Crash at 25 – RIP

British Superbike Championship rider Ben Godfrey has tragically been killed at a track day at Donington Park, aged just 25.



The professional motorcyclist fell from his bike while competing at the No Limits Track Days event.

A statement from the company read: “During the second advanced group session of our No Limits Track day today at Donington Park, Ben Godfrey, 25, collided with another bike on the approach to Redgate and fell from his machine.



“Tragically, he suffered serious injuries and despite immediate medical assistance trackside, he succumbed to his injuries shortly after.”





No Limits Trackdays director Mark Neate added: “I am so desperately sad that Ben died from the injuries he sustained.



“Ben really was a fantastic young man and friends with so many people in the paddock, he was always smiling and had time for everyone.

“He was very excited for the start of the season and had taken part in many track days in the last month.



“Our thoughts are with his family, his partner Jordan and his team mates and friends.”