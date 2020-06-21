US Judge orders Rick Ross to pay his babymama Briana Camille $8,500 in temporary child support

A judge has ruled that rapper Rick Ross will have to pay up $8,500 a month in temporary child support to his ex-girlfriend and baby mama, Briana Camille, who is pregnant with their third child. According to the order, which was obtained by BOSSIP, Judge Christopher Edwards ordered the rapper to begin making $8,500 a month payment last week, the order states amid their child support battle.

The judge ruled that $6,000 of the child payment will go towards caring for the couple’s two kids, Berkeley, three, and Billion, who is almost two, while $2,500 will pay for a nanny to help with the kids while Briana continues with a “high risk” pregnancy of the couple’s third child.

Ross will also pay up $40,000 towards Briana’s legal fees and $23,337 to cover her out of pocket expenses, like $2,000 a month in groceries, $1,500 in rent and $600 in phone expenses – including service for an iPad she said he insisted they get for their oldest child, the order states.

As for the kids’ health insurance, the Maybach Music CEO will also take up the responsibility.

Rick Ross and Briana Camille went their separate ways at the end of 2019, after dating for two years.