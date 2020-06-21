Beyonce and Jay-Z Suit up with masks as they exit their private plane with Blue Ivy and their twins

Beyoncé and Jay-Z got away from it all on Friday with a family trip to the Hamptons. The 38-year-old singer and actress and the 50-year-old rap mogul deplaned from their private jet on Long Island’s East Hampton with their oldest daughter Blue Ivy, eight, and their twins Rumi and Sir, both three.

Both Beyoncé and Jay were careful to wear masks to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus around their family, though other members of their entourage went mask-free.

The Drunk In Love singer was dressed for comfort in a baggy gray hoodie with text on the front.

She paired it with flowing gray striped pants and white tennis shoes, and her caramel-colored locks slipped out from under her hood.

She carried Rumi, who didn’t seem to care for the jet’s noise, and wore a cute pink hoodie with a multi-colored skirt and black high top Pumas.

Blue Ivy looked stylish as ever in gray camouflage sweats, and she wore her hair in long braids.

Jay complemented his wife with his black hoodie and black sweatpants, which he wore with tall white socks, white tennis shoes and a black LA Dodgers cap.

He also repped his own entertainment and management company Roc Nation with a black mask bearing its name.

The rapper’s luxurious getaway came shortly after he and Beyoncé were sued for their use of Lenora Antoinette Stines’ voice at the beginning of their song Black Effect off their collaborative album Everything Is Love, credited to The Carters.