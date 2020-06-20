Russian Coronavirus Nurse who wore lingerie under PPE gets job offer for drastic career change

A Russian nurse who was disciplined for wearing just her lingerie underneath her see-through PPE at work has won a modelling contract.

A picture of Nadia Zhukova, 23, wearing her risque outfit as she worked on a male coronavirus ward went viral and saw her rapped by her bosses for “non-compliance with the requirements for medical clothing”.

Nadia had complained she was “too hot” in the hazmat gown at the hospital in Tula – and her punishment was withdrawn after a furious backlash from the public against her chief’s disciplinary moves.

Now she is not only keeping her job but posing as a model for a Russian sports clothes line.

Pictures show her wearing ZASPORT sport clothes, a brand founded by the daughter of a top FSB security service official.

Nadia has also announced that she plans to study to become a doctor.

In her first detailed interview on last month’s lingerie scandal, Nadia confessed she was “still embarrassed to talk about it”.

She told the brand’s website: “I understand what day this photo was taken, but how this spread so quickly over the Internet is still a mystery to me.

“I remember that I returned from my shift, and (people were) already sharing with me the link to the story.”

The revealing pictures had been taken by one of her male patients.

“Of course, I recognised myself and immediately closed my social network accounts …. I was not ready for such attention,” said Nadia.

Going viral around the world was “just awful” but she praised her medical colleagues for their support, and the initial disciplinary move against her was reversed as support flooded in.

Founder of the clothes brand Anastasia Zadorina, 31, called Nadia “one of the symbols of the coronavirus era.

“This is a young, beautiful and very brave girl, who makes her big contribution to the fight against Covid.”

Zadorina, 31, is daughter of FSB colonel-general Mikhail Shekin, and her brand has a track record of promoting clothing adorned with patriotic and anti-Western slogans alluding to Russian missiles such as “Topol is not afraid of sanctions” and “Sanctions? Don’t tell my Iskanders”.

Nadia said Vladimir Putin’s former bodyguard Alexey Dyumin, 47, now governor of Tula region, strongly backed her.