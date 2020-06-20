NIMASA floating dock to generate N12b annually

The N50 billion floating dock acquired by the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), will be generating N12 billion annually.

The floating dock was acquired by the agency in 2018 as part of its efforts to reposition the nation’s maritime industry to international standard and boost revenue.

Director-General, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr Bashir Jamoh said this during a media meeting with maritime reporters as part of stakeholders’ engagement to mark his 100 days in office.

He said the dock would generate N1billion monthly by the time it starts operation, adding that he was impressed by the projects the agency had facilitated in recent times.

He assured that the floating dock remains a viable project that will generate a lot of jobs and revenue for the country.

He said NIMASA is partnering with the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) to get a permanent place for the platform, which will enable several vessels to dry-dock in the country.

He said that NIMASA is working with relevant law enforcement agencies to stem the cycle of criminalities in the nation’s maritime domain.

According to him, NIMASA has acquired some vessels and other sophisticated equipment that would be a game changer in the fight against piracy and other maritime crimes on the Nigerian waters, as criminals could be easily reached and stopped.