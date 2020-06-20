New Enrollment for N-Power Programme Begins June 26

The enrolment exercise for a new group (Batch C) of N-Power beneficiaries is to begin on June 26, the Federal Government announced on Friday.

It said the online portal for the programme would be open for applications from noon on June 26, adding that all applicants must supply their Bank Verification Numbers for transparency.

The N-Power Programme was inaugurated by the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), in 2016 under the National Social Investment Programme.

The aim of the programme was to lift citizens out of poverty through capacity building, investment and direct support.

In his Democracy Day broadcast on June 12, the President commended the programme, noting that the government’s social investment programme had continued to be a model to other nations.

The Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development said the commencement of the Batch C enrolment was sequel to consultations.

It said on Friday that the move was following a review of the submissions on the reform and realignment of the programme for greater efficiency.

“Batch C is also being enrolled to provide opportunities for more youths to access the programme in furtherance of the President’s vision of lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty by creating opportunities to enhance the productivity of youths for entrepreneurship,” the ministry said in a statement issued in Abuja.

The ministry stated that in view of these, Batch A beneficiaries of the scheme would exit on June 30, 2020, while those in Batch B would exit the programme on July 31, 2020. It said past beneficiaries were not eligible to participate in Batch C.

Commenting on the development, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar-Farouq, said, “We have commenced the transitioning of beneficiaries from Batches A and B into government entrepreneurship schemes.

“We are also engaging private sector bodies to absorb some of the beneficiaries after the completion of psychometric assessment to determine competency and placement into various opportunities.”

She added, “The Federal Government is committed to the continuation and expansion and as such will now begin enrolment and onboarding of a new batch of beneficiaries.

“Skills acquisition for entrepreneurship and job creation are critical for an economy that will require a boost post COVID-19 and we are gearing up proactively for the challenge.”

The ministry said applications would be conducted using a hybrid system of enrolment to ensure that all Nigerians were given an opportunity to participate.

“As a ministry that caters for the vulnerable, we will also make special considerations for persons living with disabilities,” it stated.