We’re Tracing Victims of Hushpuppi’s $35m Scam –EFCC

Economic and Financial Crimes Commission is working with the Federal Bureau of Investigation to trace those allegedly defrauded by Raymond Abass a.k.a Hushpuppi

Dele Oyewale, EFCC’s spokesman, confirmed this in a statement released on Thursday.

He described Hushpuppi, who is known for his lavish lifestyle, as Nigeria’s most wanted hacker.

The anti-graft agency further stated that many internet fraudsters in Nigeria have been traced to Hushpuppi.

Hushpuppi was arrested on June 10 in Dubai by Dubai Police, in connection with multiple fraud.

The EFCC claimed that Hushpuppi was arrested in Dubai by FBI and Interpol.

But Dubai Police said its men effected the arrest and will soon prosecute him.

In its statement, the EFCC cited a $35million ventilator scam among the scams committed by Hushpuppi.

Here is the EFCC statement:

Nigerian most-wanted hacker, Ramoni Igbalode, alias Ray hushpuppy, recently arrested by the International Police ( Interpol) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation( FBI), has considerable cases of cyber crimes being investigated by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission( EFCC).

The Commission is familiar with grisly details of his money laundering transactions, involving many high-profile cyber criminals facing trial in Nigeria.

The Commission is engaging with the FBI in tracing victims of his fraudulent transactions and other fraudsters having direct involvement with him. Local cyber criminals with money laundering networks with him, are also being investigated.

Hushpuppi was arrested on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 in United Arab Emirates in connection with $35million ventilator scam.