Don Jazzy Reacts To Rape Allegation Against D’banj -Must Read

Don Jazzy has weighed in on the rape allegation against his former business partner D’banj, which has taken a prominent spot on social media. In tweets he shared, the ace music producer implored the police to thoroughly investigate and the court to do justice on the case which he said saddens his soul.

Don Jazzy who urged all victims to speak up, affirmed that it is also important that every accused person is given an opportunity to set the facts straight.

The Mavin CEO who averred that the truth will always prevail no matter how long a lie lasts, pointed out that the fact remains that one of them is a victim and the law will protect that person.

He tweeted;

No matter how long a lie lasts, the truth will always prevail. The fact is that one of them is a victim and the law will protect that person. I stand firmly against rape and all injustices against women, children and everyone including oppression.

I urge all victims to speak out and report to the appropriate quarters. It is also important that every accused person is given an opportunity to set the facts straight. For most of us, all we have is the good name our parents have given us and we must protect and bequeath to our own successors.

This particular case saddens my soul but I am not competent to investigate or judge this matter. I implore the police to thoroughly investigate and courts to do justice.