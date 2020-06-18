Woman with Biggest Lips in UK explains how she Makes Money

Woman with “the biggest lips in the UK”, Sofia Lips, has already spent £50,000 on plastic surgery, and she has no plans to stop any time soon. She has had numerous cosmetic procedures to her lips, cheeks, chin, and jawline, as well as an eyebrow lift, lip lift, two nose jobs, veneers, and Botox.

She explains she is willing to go to extreme lengths to get her dream appearance. In her words:

Facial feminisation is one of the big procedures I have planned as I’m trans and have certain features on my face that I don’t like. Although I’ve been changing my appearance for a few years now, I know this is just the start for me! I’m doing a full head-to-toe transformation, I want to go very extreme with my face like Pete Burns and Amanda Lapore.

However, getting her dream look is expensive. She explains how she has been able to save money. She makes thousands of pounds each month by sharing saucy photos of herself online, specialising in “financially degrading” men.

She started off working as an escort then realised she could make extra cash with the unusual approach which sees men pay her to demand money from them. In her words:

I started off escorting then quickly realised there is this whole world of findom (a form of financial domination whereby men willingly send money to a domme) and cash pigs and cash slaves. My mind was blown and I’ve not looked back since. Just this morning I woke up to a text from a guy asking me if there’s anything he’d like me to do today. I told him, ‘yes, start by emptying your bank account into mine, and then I want you to write lines saying, I must obey goddess Sofia Lips’ and he sent me £1700 and is still writing lines.

Sofia says she is regularly inundated with romantic messages from admiring fans, including almost weekly marriage proposals, offers of free holidays and shopping trips while some men even like to post money through her letterbox.